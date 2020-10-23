2020 Army-Navy Game moved from Philadelphia to West Point

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen announced on Friday that this year’s game between the two programs, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point because local limitations on outdoor events in the state of Pennsylvania would not have allowed the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend the contest held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time since 1943 that the annual game between the programs will be played at a home site.

In his official statement, Army athletic director Mike Buddie said:

“We want to thank the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles and all involved in the planning for their efforts to navigate this historic game in the current COVID-19 climate. We are excited about this historic opportunity to host Navy and the Brigade inside the gates of West Point for the first time since 1943.”

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk added:

“History will repeat itself as we stage this cherished tradition on Academy grounds as was the case dating back to World War II. Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements. However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live. Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails.”

Both statements explained that it is unlikely fans beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen will be permitted to attend the game because of the health crisis.