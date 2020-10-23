18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs have been up to:
9.
Emilia Clarke went skydiving for her birthday.
12.
Carlos PenaVega smothered his son with kisses.
13.
Margot Robbie held one of the cutest puppies in the world.
14.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson threw it back to the days where he’d sneak and wear his father’s wrestling belts.
16.
Reese Witherspoon reunited with her Legally Blonde cast.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!