Young Buck's GF Arrested For Firing Gun During Fight With Him!!

The girlfriend of former G-Unit rapper, Young Buck, has been arrested after she allegedly fired a gun during an argument she was having with him.

When deputies arrived, she told them that Young Buck flipped over a large glass table in the home during the fight and grabbed her by her jacket and tried to throw her to the ground. She fled to the bedroom and grabbed the gun.

After Buck spotted the gun, he allegedly ran down to the garage and began kicking a wall. She then went down to the garage when he began walking towards her “aggressively.”

