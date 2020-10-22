You can now demo Immortals Fenyx Rising on Stadia for free

Strange naming convention aside, Immortals Fenyx Rising may turn out to be one of 2020’s surprise gaming hits, even with the busy holiday season ahead of us. Now, anyone can go and try out a small slice of Immortals Fenyx Rising themselves, with an exclusive demo through Google Stadia. Starting now, October 22, and ending October 29, 2020 at 9 am PT, anyone can sign up to play a free demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising, with no subscription needed.

Whatever your thoughts about Stadia (there are a lot), this is a great way to test the waters on this game before committing to a full purchase. Of course, Google also hopes this will convince you to subscribe to Stadia, as there is something a little magical about being able to play full console and PC-quality games on things that definitely shouldn’t be able to play them.

If you’re interested, just head to the Stadia website to try out the Immortals Fenyx Rising demo.

We recently interviewed the Associate Game Director for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and learned a lot about what inspired the game, what players can expect, and what the future holds for Immortals Fenyx Rising.