Yield farming fuels 623% growth in DAI supply to nearly $1B By Cointelegraph

Yield farming fuels 623% growth in DAI supply to nearly $1B
Decentralized finance’s (DeFi) explosive third-quarter brought significant growth to (ETH)-compatible stablecoins.
According to crypto market data aggregator Messari, the supply of MakerDAO’s DAI stablecoin grew by 623% in Q3 2020, pushing the token’s value above $1 for four consecutive months.
