YFN Lucci Responds To NBA YoungBoy Shooting His Shot At Reginae!!

YFN Lucci, the ex-boyfriend of Reginae Carter, has fired back at NBA YoungBoy after he claimed in a song that he wanted to get her pregnant.

“Boi a real b*tch in person,” wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room.

On his new song, “Story Of O.J. (Top Version,” YoungBoy raps:

“But they won’t understand how I’m 20 cockin’ over 10 million, huh/ I seen labels the new age slavery, so I partnered up I’m a CEO now/ I own a percentage of United Masters tell ’em hate me (F*ck it)/The sh*t ain’t Fugazi, I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae/How big the sh*t gon’ be if we have a baby, but I’m serious though.”

Reginae split with Lucci after his antics at Boosie Badazz’s infamous cucumber party went viral.

“I will never date a rapper again!” she said earlier this year. “I already learned my lesson. I’m sorry.”