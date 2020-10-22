Why Justin Hartley Is “Very Private” About His Personal Life

“I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m I mean, all of those things. So, so I, I just, I’m very thankful. And, and for the people who, for the people who, who want to just, you know, dive into the gossip and believe everything, they read that that’s, that’s fine too,” he told Bevy. “If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory, but I’ve also, uh, sort of always had this, this view that I will live a public I will have a public life, but I will, I will be very private about my personal affairs.”