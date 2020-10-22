When Abhishek Bachchan gifted Aaradhya Bachchan a Mini Cooper



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a wonderful little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The little one is the apple of everyone’s eye in the Bachchan household and there is no denying that. Aaradhya is pampered by them all and we’ve got proof of it.



According to sources of a leading daily, she got a red coloured Mini Cooper (â¹33 lakh approx.) from her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on her first birthday and an Audi A8 (â¹1.56 crore approx.), when she turned four. We guess being the youngest member of the Bachchan house has its own set of privileges.