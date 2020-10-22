West Australian Premier apologises to family of 11-year-old girl who took her own life

Annalise Ugle’s mother found her at 8.15am on Monday. She was airlifted to Perth Children’s Hospital but by Tuesday afternoon the child’s life support was turned off.

She had been living in close proximity to her alleged attacker 66-year-old Peter Frederick Humes, in Boddington, south-east of Perth.

Annalise Ugle took her own life in Perth. ()

Humes was a grandfather figure to the child.

understands Annalise experienced serious trauma after recently losing her grandmother, her father and the alleged ongoing sexual abuse. She was waiting for mental health counselling.

Annalise’s grieving family is now demanding answers.

“Devastating, ripped my heart out, I can’t bring my girl back,” Annalise’s mother said.

Inquiries are set to examine why Humes was freed on bail and how Annalise could have been better supported.

The schoolgirl was afraid after her alleged abuser was released on bail. ()

Mr McGowan apologised an application was not made by police to block the alleged abuser’s release.

“Clearly an error was made, the police have acknowledged that,” Mr McGowan said.

“I am very sorry for everyone involved.”

He said the Bail Act was being reviewed after calls for people charged with multiple child sex offences to get no chance of release.

Dozens gathered at Parliament House today to call for changes to the Act in Annalise’s name.

“I’m very overwhelmed,” the girl’s mum said.

“I’m glad they apologised, but it doesn’t bring my baby back.”

People have rallied in Annalise’s name in Western Australia. ()

Lawyers told the length of between an arrest and trial – sometimes extending years – made it impractical to keep every alleged offender locked up.

Victims advocate Megan Krakouer said the young girl was “crying out” and “needed help”.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyond blue on 1300 22 4636.