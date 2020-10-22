Watch Dylan Sprouse In “Daddy”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Dylan Sprouse making out with an 80-year-old man? Sign me up!

Well, I was just minding my business when the magic of the YouTube algorithm served me up something I had no idea existed.

“Did you know this exists?” I asked a friend.

“Not really, but I saw a TikTok of Dylan Sprouse making out with an old man,” they replied.


Paulaconnelly / Getty Images

Daddy is an 18-minute short film by Christian Coppola (who happens to be a distant relative of Francis Ford Coppola).

Dylan Sprouse plays an escort who gets hired by an 80-year-old man, played by Ron Rifkin, who goes to the Plaza Hotel to celebrate his first anniversary apart from his deceased wife.

You get an extremely androgynous Dylan Sprouse in a dress.

My complete review: I liked it!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR