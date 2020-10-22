Watch Adele’s Goofy SNL Promos

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The next episode in the 46th season of Saturday Night Live will feature Adele as host, with H.E.R. as the musical guest.

Just a few days before the whole crew takes the stage, SNL has released promos featuring Adele, H.E.R., and cast member Kate McKinnon, yukking it up and giving us a little taste of Adele’s comedic skills.

View this video on YouTube


Saturday Night Live / YouTube

In the first promo, the three get a little confused when Adele says the musical guest is “H.E.R.” Wait, which her, exactly?


Saturday Night Live / NBC

In the second clip, McKinnon does her best British accent—and Adele comes back with her best American impression. She gets some snaps for that.


Saturday Night Live / NBC

Needless to say, we can’t wait to say “hello” to what Adele has in store on Saturday night.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR