Watch Adele’s Goofy SNL Promos

The next episode in the 46th season of Saturday Night Live will feature Adele as host, with H.E.R. as the musical guest.
Just a few days before the whole crew takes the stage, SNL has released promos featuring Adele, H.E.R., and cast member Kate McKinnon, yukking it up and giving us a little taste of Adele’s comedic skills.
In the first promo, the three get a little confused when Adele says the musical guest is “H.E.R.” Wait, which her, exactly?
In the second clip, McKinnon does her best British accent—and Adele comes back with her best American impression. She gets some snaps for that.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to say “hello” to what Adele has in store on Saturday night.
