Wallabies urged not to take a knee against All Blacks, Nick Farr-Jones

The richest sports leagues across the globe have willingly participated in the recent fight against racial and social injustice, committing to various initiatives while supporting athletes who choose to protest.

The NFL, EPL, NBA, MLB, WNBA and numerous others throughout the world softened their usual opposition to mixing politics with sport, realising the moment warranted a different approach.

Despite the growing movement internationally, former Wallabies captain Nick-Farr Jones has urged Wallabies players to avoid taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement – because viewers at home would turn off their TVs.

The legendary scrum-half responded to comments made by senior player Dane Haylett-Petty at the launch of the Wallabies First Nations jersey in Sydney on Wednesday.

The winger was asked if Australia had discussed taking a knee to shine a light on systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States.

“It wasn’t something the Wallabies squad discussed but I think it’s great,” Haylett-Petty said. “I think sport has an amazing opportunity to have a say and join conversations and a lot of sports have done that and it would be a great thing for us to do.”

The Wallabies will wear the First Nations jersey against the All Blacks in their upcoming Bledisloe Cup game in Sydney. Haylett-Petty was asked if he and his teammates were considering showing support for the movement especially since they’ll be wearing the special jerseys.

“I obviously can’t speak for everyone but I think it would be a great show of support,” Haylett-Petty said. “As a group, I think that’s probably a discussion to have as a group and we’d definitely consider it.”

Farr-Jones, a World Cup winning captain, stated the current players run the risk of turning off the viewing public if they engage in in such a move while questioning if racial discrimination was a “major issue” in Australia.

“To take the risk of basically splitting the support the Wallabies are starting to earn through their gutsy performances in Wellington and Auckland – just don’t do it guys, it’s too risky,” Farr-Jones told Nine Radio’s 2GB.

Former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“You run the risk that a few [viewers] would just turn off. They don’t want to see politics in national sport. That’s a real risk.

“I think it could be divisive.”

The former national skipper declared Australia doesn’t have a problem in relation to the treatment of indigenous Australians, while revealing the Wallabies observed a minute’s silence on a tour to South Africa during his playing days.

“I don’t think here in Australia that we have a major issue in relation to discrimination of coloured people,” Farr-Jones said. “We went to South Africa in ’92 when it was opening up, when apartheid was just about behind it. Of course [Nelson] Mandela was elected the first black president in ’94.

“We had a minute silence for victims of township violence before we played our Test match in Cape Town but here in Australia I think if you surveyed your listeners, I think 99 per cent would agree that all lives matter. We don’t have that issue. Let’s not make it a political issue in a sporting event.”

If the team was to take a knee during the national anthem, Farr-Jones believes the players would have to seek direction from other stakeholders in the game.

“At the end of the day it’s up to the captain, the coach [and] the team but I would also implore the guys to make sure that if they want to do it, they get the approval of the board,” Farr-Jones said.

“They can’t just go and do this and risk the loss of all the support.

“Over the decades we cherish the fact we’ve had some amazing indigenous people in our teams, some amazing Polynesians and Fijian players. I think of the Ellas and how blessed I was to play alongside Mark in my early Tests… we’ve never had an issue. We all come together under that one jersey brilliantly.”