Waka Flocka Flame Thinks Trump Is Better President Than Obama

The ‘No Hands’ rapper’s preference for Donald Trump as president is rather surprising since back in 2017, he publicly showed his dislike for the 45th POTUS by desecrating Trump merch on stage.

Waka Flocka Flame has weighed in on who the better president is between former POTUS Barack Obama and current president Donald Trump. In a rather shocking move, the rapper chose the latter over the former.

The “Hard in da Paint” made public his opinion on the two leaders with opposing views on Instagram, when an apparent Obama supporter suggested that a Trump supporter is a clown. “its people who really think Trump is a better President than Obama..[a clown emoji],” the said person wrote.

Not ashamed of his political view, the New York City-born artist admitted as replying to the above-mentioned statement, “guess I’m a clown.”

Needless to say, Waka’s comment has drawn negative feedback from people who think he made the wrong choice. “Waka I think you read it wrong,” one person reacted, giving the “Round of Applause” spitter the benefit of the doubt.

Another accused him of taking Trump’s side because of his tax policy that is benefiting the riches, writing, “If ur only reason for supporting trump is cuz of taxes. Ur sad.” A third user similarly slammed him, “Yeah cause he is of a certain tax bracket and doesn’t identify with black people he is ‘native.’ ”

“He really support a man who loves white supremacists,” another remarked. Not surprised, some others wrote things like “Well he has been a clown so it’s not new” and “He always saying some dumb a** s**t on this app & watch Tammy come clean it up for him.”

Some others, however, defended Waka for his rights to freedom of speech. “So what? It’s a free country,” one person wrote back to the critics. Another argued, “People love Obama cause he’s black.. can’t name 10 things he did for us as black people during his time..don’t say Obamacare.” Agreeing, another added, “There are actually tons of people who were not fans of Obama.”

Waka’s preference for Trump is surprising since a few years ago, he made it clear that he’s not a fan of the 45th POTUS. In January 2017, after the businessman was elected as president, he desecrated some Trump merch on stage.

During a show at the Georgia Theatre, he asked a fan with a Trump jersey to pass the garment up to the stage and used it to wipe his butt. The 34-year-old then threw it on the floor and shouted, “F**k Donald Trump!” amid the crowd’s cheering.