Voyager crypto broker set to open to Europe after LGO merger By Cointelegraph

Voyager crypto broker set to open to Europe after LGO merger
Crypto broker Voyager has teamed up with LGO, a European digital asset exchange focused on institutions.
“LGO and Voyager will merge their services and offering under the Voyager brand, to offer a premium experience to retail cryptocurrency investors, in the US and in Europe,” LGO CEO Hugo Renaudin told Cointelegraph.
