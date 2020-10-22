Video: Shahid Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of His Early Morning Prep For Jersey

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who believes in diving deep into the character and giving it his all whenever he takes up a project. The actor preps with all his heart and makes sure that the end result is impressive. He is currently busy with his upcoming release Jersey. The film’s crew recently wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule and today, Shahid gave a glimpse of his early morning prep for his role. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself on the field practicing the perfect cover drive.

He captioned the post as, “Early mornings…wake up with drive.” Shahid plays a middle-aged man who decides to become a cricketer in the film. He is making sure he gets all the shots right by actually learning to play them.





Apart from Shahid the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.