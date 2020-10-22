[VIDEO] How to Watch Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate on October 22

RELATED STORIES

Who’s ready for (the postponed) Round 2?

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will convene Thursday for the second (and final) presidential debate, live from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. The 90-minute, commercial-free event is set to air on most major networks — including ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS — starting at 9 pm ET. NBC News’ Kristen Welker will serve as moderator.

The Commission on Presidential Debates previously announced that each candidate’s microphone will be muted during his opponent’s allotted time for opening remarks, following the constant barrage of interruptions that polluted the first debate. All microphones will then be turned back on during the discussion portion, but any interruptions will count towards the candidates’ overall time.

The rematch will consist of six, 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics:

* The battle against COVID-19

* American families

* Race in America

* Climate change

* National security

* Leadership

A total of three presidential debates were originally scheduled for this election cycle, beginning with the Sept. 30 debate moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. After Trump contracted COVID-19, he refused to participate in a virtual second debate, and individual town halls for Biden and Trump aired in its place (on ABC and NBC, respectively).

Just hours before Thursday’s debate, Trump leaked raw footage of an interview he did earlier this week with veteran 60 Minutes anchor Lesley Stahl. The 37-minute video reveals the moment that Trump cut the interview short, citing Stahl’s mission of “tough questions,” and refused to return to tape a scheduled joint sit-down with Vice President Mike Pence.

Press PLAY on the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN) to watch the last debate between Trump and Biden