Unity Point Sells Out First Phase of Leasing of New Rental Apartments in Kingston

Unity Point will feature an array of desirable penthouse amenities including a spacious rooftop with an outdoor patio and barbecues, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga room, study, and meeting rooms. Residents will get to enjoy stunning views of Lake Ontario, Queen’s University, and downtown Kingston as well as convenient access to over 10,000 sq. ft. of at-grade retail space. Suite sizes range from studio to three- bedroom configurations and come fully furnished with free best-in-class internet, ideal for students, working professionals and families.

For additional project information and leasing opportunities, contact the following:

Residential Leasing Opportunities: www.unitypoint.ca

Retail Leasing Opportunities: 1-866-792-5553

Project Information: [email protected]

ABOUT PODIUM DEVELOPMENTS (podiumdevelopments.com)

Founded in 2004 and registered with Tarion for over a decade, Podium Developments is a respected developer and builder with a successful track record in rezoning and developing sensitive urban infill locations. With 17 successful projects completed in Toronto, Oshawa, Barrie, Kingston, and Guelph, and nine more currently in development in both the United States and Canada, Podium Developments has demonstrated tremendous expertise in bringing new residential developments to fruition.

ABOUT SECURE CAPITAL (securecapital.ca)

Secure Capital is a Toronto based boutique real estate investment manager and advisor founded in 2001. The cycle-tested management team has extensive experience in a wide range of asset classes across North America. The principals have transacted and managed over $10 billion of industrial, retail, office, and residential assets. Secure Capital launched the Canadian Residential Investment Fund (CRIF) to accommodate investors in the Kingston residential development projects.