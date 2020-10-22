UK backs Lockheed Martin plans for satellite launch in Shetland By

© . Lockheed Martin’s logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo
LONDON () – Britain said it had approved plans for U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin (N:) to move its satellite launch operations to Shetland Space Centre, off the coast of northern Scotland.
Britain is trying to build up its position as a destination of choice for small satellite launches in Europe and said Lockheed’s plans could create hundreds of jobs.
