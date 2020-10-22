Home Business U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fall to 787,000 in Latest Week By .com

By Noreen Burke

.com — The number of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits fell to  last week, but remained at levels indicating that the recovery in the labor market is losing momentum as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

Economists had forecast a decline to 860,000. The prior week’s figure was revised down to 842,000 from an initially reported 898,000.

The number of continuing claims, which are reported with a one-week lag to initial claims, . The previous week’s figure was revised down to 9.397 million. Continuing claims are falling in part because many people have exhausted their eligibility for regular state benefits.

The report came as talks in Washington over a economic stimulus deal dragged on amid doubts over whether the negotiations would continue or pause until after the Nov. 3 election.

