Tyra Banks BANS ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

Tyra banks is reportedly banning any of the Real Housewives from participating in Dancing With The Stars.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now,” a source told OK!. 

