Tyra Banks BANS ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

Tyra banks is reportedly banning any of the Real Housewives from participating in Dancing With The Stars.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now,” a source told OK!.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” the insider claimed.

“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King — not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”