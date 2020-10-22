Tyler Perry Reveals How His Son Affects His Perspective on Politics as He Endorses Joe Biden

Instagram

The creator of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ urges Americans to vote for the Democratic presidential nominee ‘if you want something different’ than what the Trump administration has done.



Tyler Perry offered more insight into the reason behind his support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Weeks away from the upcoming November election, the creator of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” confessed that his 5-year-old son Aman played a big part in molding his perspective on politics.

“If it were just me, I could step back and maybe have a different opinion,” the movie mogul told Variety. “But I want him to be able to go to the national parks and they’re not drilling inside of them, to be able to turn on a debate and see two men stand professionally, giving each other the respect to finish their two minutes that they’re allotted and not talking over and screaming at each other.”

In an interview published on Wednesday, October 21, Perry went on to urge Americans to use their votes on the former vice president. “If you want more of the same, then you vote the way that you did in 2016,” he reasoned. “If you want something different, then we need to have a landslide out voting for Joe Biden.”

Another factor why the star and director of “A Fall from Grace” chose to support Biden was Donald Trump‘s presidency. “We’ve all been drafted on the worst reality show that’s ever been produced, and none of us have been paid for it,” he pointed out. “For the last four and a half years or so, we have been dragged through the wringer, and it is completely exhausting.”

The filmmaker, who is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, continued, “So many people are exhausted at the division, at the hate, at the pandemic – people are just exhausted and angry and frustrated. And if the people who bring hope [and] positivity give up, then the world has lost its balance.”

Despite his vocal support for Biden, the “Alex Cross” actor insisted that he avoided party affiliation. “I really, truly don’t want to get political. What I want people to do is vote because everybody has very strong opinions about this. As do I,” he explained.

“I have very, very strong feelings about the current administration. I have very strong feelings about a lot that’s going on. But I’m neither Democrat [nor] Republican,” he stressed. “I’m an independent thinker. I vote for who I think is best to run the country.”