Twitter and the White House deny claims that a Dutch researcher logged in to Trump's Twitter account, as experts scrutinize screenshots (Adi Robertson/The Verge)

Isaac Novak
Adi Robertson / The Verge:

Twitter and the White House deny claims that a Dutch researcher logged in to Trump’s Twitter account, as experts scrutinize screenshots  —  Researcher claims Trump’s password was ‘maga2020!’  —  SHARE All sharing options,nbsp; —  A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s …

