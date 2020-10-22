Trump v Biden final presidential debate 2020 live updates: livestream here

Donald Trump has defended the high death count in the US from the coronavirus in his first answer to the debate.

“As you know, 2.2 million people modelled out, were expected to die,” he said.

“We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease that came from China.”

He said that spikes in Florida, Texas and Arizona were “now gone”.

“We have a vaccine that is coming, it is ready, it is going to be announced within weeks, and it is going to be delivered,” Mr Trump said.

Joe Biden said anyone who had been president when 220,000 people had died should not keep their job.

“We are in a situation where there are 1000 deaths a day. 1000 deaths a day. And there are over 70,000 new cases per day,” he said.

“If you just wear these masks, the President’s own advisers have told him, we could save 100,000 lives.”