Tristan Thompson Cuddles and Kisses Khloe Kardashian at Kim’s Birthday Party

The NBA player puts his hand around Khloe’s waist and lands a kiss on her cheek as they’re attending Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in matching all-black outfits.

Actions speak louder than words. it seems Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back on.

The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Kim Kardashian‘s birthday celebration. He kissed and hugged her and she welcomed his attention with a smile. They were also twinning in all-black outfits.

Their PDA came just a couple of months after Khloe’s representative denied their reconciliation rumors despite Khloe often dropping hints that added fuel to the alleged romantic reunion.

Khloe and Tristan split in early 2019, less than a year after she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. He was accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

While Khloe and Tristan have mended their relationship, Jordyn remains shunned by the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Jordyn previously passed a lie detector test during a visit to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook show “Red Table Talk” as she insisted she did not have an affair with Tristan.

Khloe was quick to post a cryptic message which many saw as her skeptical response to Jordyn’s polygraph test. “Stop being so f***ing forgiving, people know what exactly what the f**k they’re doing,” Khloe wrote.

Without directly addressing Khloe, Jordyn penned her own message, “Hope old friends who I out grown are doing good. I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I’m ready for some serious blessings this year [love].”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not the only Kardashian couple having a romantic reconciliation. Kourtney Kardashian and baby daddy Scott Disick are also giving their relationship another chance following his separation from Sofia Richie.

Meanwhile, Kim was recently hit with breakup rumors following husband Kanye West‘s online rants. He slammed the family and accused them of trying to commit him to a mental hospital as they allegedly attempted to stage an intervention.

Kim later blamed his antics on his bipolar disorder. They couple then went on a family trip and she debunked the split rumors by posting new family pictures.