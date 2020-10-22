Toya Johnson Reveals Her Birthday Party Scheduled For This Weekend

Toya Johnson will be celebrating her birthday, and she wanted to create something special. Check out her message here.

‘It’s my birthday, let’s get lit and fit!! Don’t miss my 80’s virtual fitness party this Sunday!! My boo @kandi will be joining us. Workout led by @iamthekingoffitness

Register today at lovelybodies.com @kofvirtualtraining #WMN💪🏾Toya captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘What a tag-team!! Most Dynamic Duo😍😍the whole world revolves around you 2🔥🔥❤️❤️women empowerment 4eva.’

Toya Wright’s Precious Daughter Reign Rushing Just Had A Photo Session Which Made Fans’ Day »

A commenter posyted this: ‘October 26th is our day @toyajohnson my birthday twin 🎂✨,’ and someone else said: ‘I can’t wait to have my baby so I can join y’all and get fit 🔥.’

Other than this, Toya has been flooding her social media account cu videos and pics from the past weekend when she had to best time with her pals.

Toya Johnson Recalls The Promo For Her And Reginae Carter’s First Book – Check Out The Book Sale! »

Someone said: ‘@toyajohnson You ladies remind me of that movie that @thereallraye1 and @lilkimthequeenbee and Stacy Dash and a few other ladies played in called Gang of Roses. I love this CowGirl Style y’all had going on.♥️🐎🌵’

A commenter posted this message: ‘Love it. I’m jealous you are with your sister/bestie, and you get to go horseback riding. ♥️♥️♥️’

Toya Johnson is about to officially celebrate her birthday, but she already had an unforgettable weekend with her girlfriends. She shared a new video from the past weekend with her BFFs, and you can check it out below.

Cuteness Overload: Toya Wright Shares New Videos With Herself & Reign Rushing And Melts Fans’ Hearts »

‘Bucketlist ✅Life is all about creating beautiful memories with friends and family. This was one for the books! Peep my scary ass at the end.🤣🤣🤣🤣“ #birthdaygetaway #fknupphoenix,’ Toya captioned her post.

In other news, Toya shared some new pics on her social media account in which she is twinning with her baby girl, Reign Rushing. They are both wearing Fashion Nova and look great!

Advertisement

Toya is living her best life with her family.



Post Views:

0