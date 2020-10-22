TikTok will now specify which content policy a removed video violated, after testing the notification feature and seeing a 14% reduction in user appeals (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

Sean Hollister / The Verge:
TikTok will now specify which content policy a removed video violated, after testing the notification feature and seeing a 14% reduction in user appeals — You know what you did. Or do you? Until recently, TikTok wouldn’t necessarily explain why it removed one of your videos from the platform.
