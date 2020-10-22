Tia Mowry Makes Real And Honest Confession About Marriage To Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is sharing quite a bit about her private life with husband Cory Hardrict, and some people on social media believe that she might have taken things too far.

The actress and media personality admitted that she and her hubby have to schedule their sex dates because of their hectic lives and having to raise young children.

The 42-year-old mother of two appeared on the What to Expect podcast with host Heidi Murkoff. The Sister, Sister actress explained: “We had sex dates. We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn’t get around to it.”

She continued: “Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do too. And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’ But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that,” she adds. “You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

Tia’s surprsinglingly honest revelation has sparked a lot of conversations on the Internet, and most people do agree with the couple and applaud them for staying together for close to 20 years.

One follower stated: “I can relate. A full-time job and children ain’t no joke. Sure my hubby and I still flirt. But when we mean business we have to schedule that time. It’s kinda fun and exciting. 🤷🏻‍♀️also gives us the time to prep. I’m telling you only people with children will understand. The spark will still be there but it changes with children 😩.”

A second commenter chimed in: “Y’all can’t hear? She said WE do too. Which means both her and her mans be so busy they gotta schedule it in. There are other couples who go without for weeks and months. They’re the ones y’all should worry about.”

Another social media enthusiast added: “I feel like ppl don’t ever consider their partners when airing out their laundry. My goodness. Did you consider how this plays out in your husband’s social life with the boys. Like it’s really unnecessary to share every damn thing.”

This Instagrammer went after the critics: “They have been together for 20+ years. Y’all can’t even keep a man for 4 months but have so much of a opinion on a married woman’s life w/ kids & a husband.”

The Mowry twins have developed a brand based on honesty with their fans.



