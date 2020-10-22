Tia Mowry: I Schedule Sex w/ My Husband!!

Actress tia Mowry has revealed that she schedules sex with her husband, Cory Hardrict.

Heidi Murkoff, host of the What to Expect podcast, told Tia that she and her husband would schedule “sex dates” once a week.

“This is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do, too,” Tia replied.

“And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’ But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

Tia added, “We dress up. she said. “You have to stay in that dating phase where you dress up for each other, put on some perfume, spend that quality time, especially when you have kids.”

Does scheduling sex once you’re married make sense, or is it way too boring?