This ‘90210’ Star Accuses Jessica Alba of Lying About No Eye Contact Rule on Set

WENN

Christine Elise doesn’t hold back as she slams the ‘L.A.’s Finest’ actress for suddenly ‘s**t talking’ the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ show decades after her cameo appearances.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Christine Elise has accused Jessica Alba of lying about an on-set rule not to look at the regulars.

Alba appeared as a teen mum in two episodes of the hit TV drama and recently confessed she was told she’d be kicked off the set if she so much as glanced at stars like Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.

Garth and Spelling, along with castmates Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green and the director of the episodes, have responded, insisting they never knew there was such a silly rule, and now Elise is weighing in and calling out Alba.

“Is she f**ing insane? There’s no way,” the actress raged on Wednesday’s (21Oct20) edition of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast.

“(Producer) Paul Waigner did say, ‘The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice’, but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole ‘Don’t make eye contact’ is – I’m gonna call it what it is – it’s a f**king lie.”

Elise, who appeared in 12 episodes of the hit teen drama, added, “Why is she invested in s**t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great. She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!”

Joel Feigenbaum, who directed Alba’s episodes, recently told the podcast he was shocked by her claim.

“It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not,” he said. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast… I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway.”

And Green previously said, “The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team. I can’t imagine that at all. And I can’t imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us.”

Priestley, who dated Elise for five years after they met on the show, also picked at Alba’s claim, adding, “I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed. I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed.”