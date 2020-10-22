The Weeknd’s Severed Head Charms Strangers in Bloody ‘Too Late’ Music Video

Directed by Cliqua, the five-and-a-half-minute visuals continues the storyline from ‘In Your Eyes’ music video that ended with the Canadian superstar getting beheaded.

The Weeknd has delivered a new music video fitting for the Halloween season. On Thursday, October 22, the Canadian superstar shared the accompanying visuals for his “After Hours” track “Too Late”.

Directed by Cliqua, the new clip continues the storyline from “In Your Eyes” music video that ended with The Weeknd getting beheaded. His severed head is now lying on the streets before being discovered by two bandaged women who are on their way home from getting plastic surgeries. Rather than being horrified like normal people would, both of them are charmed and decide to bring him home.

Once they arrive at their mansion, they start seducing him and making out with him in the pool, though of course, it will be so much better with a complete body. In order to achieve that, the women call a male stripper to their mansion and kill him for everything but his face, before attaching The Weeknd’s head to the stripper’s body. Things get more steamy afterwards.

As mentioned above, “Too Late” is one of the songs featured in The Weeknd’s fourth studio album “After Hours”. Receiving generally positive reviews from music critics, the effort debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and marked the biggest first week sales of the year after racking up 444,000 equivalent album units. It additionally broke the record for the most global pre-adds for an album in Apple Music history, with over 1.02 million users pre-adding the album to their libraries.

Furthermore, it receives nominations in several awards, including ARIA Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards. Meanwhile, one of its singles, “Blinding Lights”, has won Best R&B and Video of the Year at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in addition to topping music charts in several countries including the United States, Canada and Sweden.