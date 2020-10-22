The Prom trailer: James Corden’s presence in star-studded Netflix musical described as ‘worst nightmare’

James Corden’s presence in the first trailer for the Netflix musical The Prom has been described as a “nightmare” by viewers.

Adapted by Ryan Murphy and based on the hit Broadway play, The Prom stars Streep, Corden, Kidman and Andrew Rannells as a quartet of has-been actors who visit a small Indiana town to help a lesbian teenager who has been banned from attending her prom.

While response to the first glimpse at the film has largely been positive, some have expressed frustration at Corden’s casting.

“The day James Corden finally stops being cast in movie musical adaptations is the day I truly find peace,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “Good morning to the entire cast except if ur James Corden go back to sleep.”

“No more James Corden in movie musicals,” another tweeted. “Society has progressed past the need for James Corden in movie musicals.”

Others, however, expressed their willingness to make sacrifices and tune in anyway. “James Corden being in another movie musical is my worst nightmare but I will be watching.”