The OnePlus Store app is now available on the Play Store for users in India

OnePlus has finally launched a mobile app for its online store. You can now download the OnePlus Store app from the Google Play Store. Currently, however, the app is only available in India.
The app description on the Google Play Store reads:
OnePlus Store brings your favourite products at the best prices. Get a seamless shopping experience with quick support and member-only benefits. Download the OnePlus Store app, from Google Play Store & enjoy great online shopping experience.
In addition to making it easier for you to shop for OnePlus products on mobile devices, the OnePlus Store app will also notify you about price drops, limited edition products, new launches, as well as special promotions. Red Cable Club members can earn experience points by shopping on the app and unlock new membership tiers. The app also offers priority support and diagnostic tools that you can use to check the health of your device and optimize its performance.