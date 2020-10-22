The ‘NFL rookies who rushed for 1,000 yards’ quiz

The Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the final pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout has rewarded the reigning Super Bowl champions by rushing for 505 yards through the team’s first six games. Now he’ll be joined in the backfield by two-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell, who recently discussed with ESPN his new role. “When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons, and there’s only one football to kind of go around … There are a lot of [good] players. I don’t necessarily have to worry about how many times I’m touching it.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Even with the new competition for carries, Edwards-Helaire still seems poised to top 1,000 yards on the ground this season. Since the 2000 season, 29 players have rushed for 1,000 or more rushing yards in their first season in the NFL. So with that in mind, how many of the 29 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!