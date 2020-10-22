‘The Depth of Pain Is Suffocating’

WENN/Judy Eddy

Posting a tribute on what would have been Benjamin’s 28th birthday, the daughter of Elvis Presley says, ‘The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.’

–

Losing someone dear to you is surely something that one will find hard to get over. Lisa Marie Presley is the same, expressing how heartbroken she is over her son Benjamin’s death in a tribute she posted to celebrate what would have been his 28th birthday.

Sharing a photo of Benjamin about to blow out the candles on a birthday cake, Lisa said in the Wednesday, October 21 post, “My beautiful beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.” Revealing how hard it is for her to accept his death, she added, “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

“Please wait for me, my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that,” Lisa went on saying in the Instagram post, before concluding, “Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

<br />

Benjamin was found dead on July 12 in Calabasas, California. Following an autopsy, officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that his cause of death was an intraoral shotgun wound, leading them to formally classify his passing as suicide.

Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowsk, said that the daughter of Elvis Presley was “beyond devastated” after news of his passing hit headlines. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” he said at the time. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Benjamin is Lisa’s second child with ex Danny Keough, with whom she also shares Riley Keough. Lisa also has twin daughters, Harper and Finley, that she shares with Michael Lockwood.