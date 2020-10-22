‘The Addams Family’ TV Reboot in the Works From Tim Burton

RELATED STORIES

Get ready to get reacquainted with an altogether ooky family: A live-action sequel series to The Addams Family is in the works, with Tim Burton onboard as an executive producer, our sister site is reporting.

The new series, which is produced by MGM Television and is currently being shopped to networks and streamers, would be set in present day and focus on a grown-up Wednesday Addams and “what the world would look like to her in 2020,” per the official description.

In addition to serving as an EP, Burton is also working on a deal to direct all episodes of the series. (Burton is well known for directing films with a Gothic and horror bent, from Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow to a big-screen take on the TV vampire soap Dark Shadows.) Smallville veterans Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be head writers of the new series and serve as showrunners as well as EPs.

The Addams Family, based on Charles Addams’ cartoons, debuted as a TV series in 1964 on ABC, running for two seasons and starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones as parents Gomez and Morticia Addams. The sitcom centered on an eccentric family of macabre outcasts, including Uncle Fester, disembodied hand Thing and hairy relative Cousin It. It inspired a 1991 film adaptation and a 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values, along with multiple animated series and a Broadway musical.