Telus releases new mental health resource app for frontline workers

Telus has launched a new app called ‘Espri by Telus Health,’ which is designed to deliver mental health and wellness resources to essential workers.
The app is aimed towards physicians, nurses, care workers, emergency medical services, firefighters, police, correctional officers and their family members.
Espri features a resource hub that provides quick access to relevant and occupation-specific content. There’s a goal-setting tool called ‘My Plan,’ which helps workers build positive habits by setting mental health goals.
There’s also a video call feature that lets organizations host virtual one-on-one and group therapeutic sessions while allowing anonymous participation.
Lastly, the app includes a resource list that offers support resources, such as crisis lines, employee and family assistance programs, critical incident stress programs along with access to healthcare professionals like psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health experts.
“The current health emergency has highlighted the unique challenges faced by our hard-working frontline care workers,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
Telus notes that the app was developed under the guidance of specially-trained clinicians who understand the needs of front line workers. The app essentially aims to provide timely access to features and tools for mental wellness while also providing support for prevention.
The carrier says it’s working closely with organizations to incorporate the app into their mental health strategies. Eligible frontline workers will be able to access Espri through their employer or member organization.
Source: Telus