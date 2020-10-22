Taylor Swift Comes Full Circle at the 2020 CMT Awards

Taylor Swift came full circle during her sentimental appearance at the CMT Music Awards.

The folklore artist submitted a brief virtual video of herself presenting the award for Breakthrough Video of the Year on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Wearing a black turtleneck, braided hair and signature red lipstick, Swift said she “was honored to win this award 13 years ago because it’s voted on by the fans.” She won for “Tim McGraw” way back in 2007.

The 30-year-old superstar explained that the award “shines a light on brand new artists, and I can’t wait to see you’ve chosen this year.”

Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning were all nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year. But it was Barrett that took home the prize for her song “I Hope.”

Barrett was practically speechless, saying, “That’s amazing. Oh my gosh. I don’t even know what to say.” She noted that “I’m so new to this,” as it was her first TV award.