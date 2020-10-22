Tamar Braxton’s Fans Support Her After She Slams WeTV For Trying To ‘Make A Coin’ Using Her Pain And Suffering

It’s been earlier reported that there is a clip circulating online that is showing some of the upcoming scenes from the Braxton Family Values. These images are about Tamar Braxton‘s suicide attempt, and the singer could not be angrier these days.

She said that she was no longer working with them when they decided to film all of this, and they are just trying to capitalize on her pain and suffering.

Here’s what Tamar responded to a person on Twitter:

No pumpkin they wasn’t. it’s ALL re staged for tv. And that’s my fckn issue. Remember @wetv said we have parted ways in August. I am no longer employed by them and they are STILL using me and my hurt to make a coin. What show talks about old cast members? https://t.co/guxtdsUZld — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 21, 2020

Tamar continued and said:

..But the rest of the story you are going to have to catch Wednesday. It’s just so wild that everyone has had a chance to tell their stories about me and when I want to tell my own, & how I choose to tell my own, I’m called crazy and unstable. So bizarre 🥴 — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 21, 2020

A follower said: ‘I see what you were saying like when the sisters didn’t want to appear on your show but speak on yr relationship I get it. they show bout to startup, and they need to Piggy Back off of your ratings because they know we are watching you.’

Someone else said: ‘well, how about this? Are they keeping up with Logan? Are they making sure that Logan being the only child, is around his cousins? Did anybody go-getting Logan when his mama had her incident. A no.’

A commenter said: ‘You are literally in everybody’s storyline every season, including ur own, thats y they still including u in the show even tho you are an old cast member. You are the nene of bfv. But yea ppl weird, they always switching up when it comes to u. I luv u Tamar, continue true healing and change.’

What do you think about all this?

In other related news, as you probably know by now, Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso are not together anymore.



