Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Disgusting’ Family Show for Chronicling Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar is not impressed by the new trailer of her family reality TV show ‘Braxton Family Values’ which revolves around the drama surrounding her overdose and hospitalization.

Tamar Braxton called out WeTV. The “Love and War” singer was left furious as her suicide attempt became the center subject in a new trailer for the upcoming seventh season of her family reality television show “Braxton Family Values“.

She dropped F bomb on Instagram as she slammed everyone participating on the show for profiting off her emotional distress, “After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼”

“At some point this abuse HAS to STOP!!” the 43-year-old star continued before claiming that she would not appear on the new season of the show, “P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!! #SCUMBAGS**T.”

Tamar also announced she had booked an exclusive interview with Tamron Hall on her daytime talk show set to air next week. While she didn’t give any details, she is expected to talk about her personal struggles that included overdose and hospitalization.

Tamar’s suicide attempt in July led to her bitter separation from fiance David Adefeso. They accused each other of abuse and she was slapped with restraining order that required her to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his car, and his place of work.

She was also let go from her contract with WeTV. “LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!! THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about,” she fired back at the network back then. “This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out of my mind or dead.”

On top of that, Tamar seemingly has fallen out with her family as well. “Nobody wins when the family feuds,” she recently posted along with a broken heart emoji. The cryptic message came after sister Toni told David to leave her children out of his “shenanigans” amid his drama with Tamar.