T.I. Declines Busta Rhymes Verzuz Battle

Rapper T.I. responded to Busta Rhymes, declining his Verzuz challenge.

T.I. says he doesn’t think he and Busta would be a good match-up.

“Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

He added, “I will say though, man,” T.I. begins. “Busta is one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man. And muthaf*cka catalog is thick. It just ain’t the same…I didn’t know we were…I can’t go back right now and play got damn Pop Warner football. If I were to show up at the 12 and under, ‘Alright everybody. Who my man? Who I got? Who I got? I got you? You?’…But I salute and respect Busta. I salute and respect a whole lot. I just think the generational gap, it might be just a little too much. Just a little too much on it.”