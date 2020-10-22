T.I. Cites ‘Generation Gap’ for Turning Down Busta Rhymes’ Rap Battle Challenge

Instagram/WENN

The Grand Hustle rapper explains why he refused to accept Busta Rhymes’ rap-off challenge, claiming that the ‘I Know What You Want’ hitmaker is too old to become his opponent.

–

Rapper T.I. has turned down Busta Rhymes‘ challenge for a rap-off on “Verzuz“, insisting the “I Know What You Want” hitmaker is too old.

Busta invited T.I. to join him on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s online initiative, which pits rappers and singers with similar backgrounds and fan bases against each other, during a recent chat with Fat Joe, telling the “Live Your Life” star, “I’ma bust your a** (sic).”

T.I. has been quick to respond, but his wannabe opponent might not like what the Georgia-based rapper has to say.

“Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

T.I. isn’t against appearing on “Verzuz” – he challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle over the summer, but the “In Da Club” star never responded. T.I. has also challenged Jeezy to a rap-off, but that has yet to materialise. Jeezy has responded in a Twitter video, stating, “Put a date on it. I’m gonna beat you there.”

Since its inception earlier this year during lockdown, “Verzuz” has become a highly-anticipated online streaming show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The episode of Brandy versus Monica was the most watched live stream webcast with over 1.2 Million views.

Other past battles included T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, Alicia Keys vs John Legend, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, and Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle.