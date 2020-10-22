Summer Walker Officially Splits From London Da Track Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram

The ‘Playing Games’ singer announces she’s ‘officially single’ in her latest rant on Instagram after a year of on-and-off relationship with producer and rapper London Da Track.

Summer Walker broke up with her boyfriend, again. The “Playing Games” singer announced on Instagram that she’s “officially single,” hinting that her on-and-off relationship with producer/rapper London Da Track was over.

While she didn’t get into details about the reason why she’d had enough, she dropped some hints in cryptic messages, “Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me,” before posting a vomiting emoji.

Summer Walker announced her single status on her finsta

The breakup came amid rumors she’s pregnant as she changed her diet after finding vegan meals unpalatable. “I rather just take the healthy s**t to the head and then get back to my tacos,” so she told her online devotees.

Summer Walker and London Da Track started dating in 2019. They got close after they worked together on her debut album “Over It”. He swept her off her feet on their first date as he impressed her with his generosity. “[It] was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club,” she recalled. “I never seen someone throw so much money in my life.”

Their relationship, however, was full of drama as she’s often embroiled in a war of words with his baby mamas on the internet.

In September, Summer lamented, “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life.” She added, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

A week later, she revealed one of the issues that might have led to her dispute with London, “Idk who need to hear this but… don’t sign that lease with your boyfriend.”