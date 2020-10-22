Summer Walker Confirms On Instagram That She Has Ended Her Relationship With London On Da Track Once Again

Roommates, if you’ve been following along for the last few months, then you already know that Summer Walker and her boyfriend/producer London On Da Track have been in the middle of an ongoing break up to make up situation. Well, if her latest social media post is to be believed, Summer may be officially done with London once and for all.

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have made more headlines this year for their messy relationship escapades than they have for their music. It’s seems that for every time that they have broken up, a few days (or even hours) pass and they are right back together. This can make it very difficult for her fans to believe her when she now claims that things are over once again.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Summer posted a series of messages stating that she and London were done for good:

“Officially single lol. Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me.”

Summer followed up those messages with a vomit emoji, which means that something has definitely happened between the two—but is it truly enough to end their relationship permanently remains to be seen.

View this post on Instagram SWIPE: Oop! #Roommates, it looks like #SummerWalker is single once again! #LondonOnDaTrack A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

As we previously reported, earlier this month Summer was the subject of heavy online rumors that she was pregnant, rumors which she promptly shut down.

In response to the rumors, she wrote “Ya’ll weirdos, who demands a stranger to tell you if they pregnant. LOL and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. And the answer is no b**ch I’m bloated but ya’ll weird.”

