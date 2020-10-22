Storm Cameron Smith – the ‘feeling’ of retirement hasn’t crossed his mind

He’s yet to make any official announcement but Storm skipper Cameron Smith may have just given fans and his club a clearer understanding of where his mind is at after revealing that the “feeling” of retirement is yet to his mind.

Speculation about Smith’s playing future hasn’t stopped all year and if Storm coach Craig Bellamy is anyone to go by, then it might not be until January when footy fans can expect to learn of the Melbourne skipper’s plans.

The 37-year-old, who’s preparing to face the Panthers in what will be his eighth grand final appearance, was once again asked about his playing future on Tuesday and whether any signs of “father time” had kicked in.

Despite not giving a direct answer on his plans for 2021, Smith did add a new twist to the ongoing speculation when he revealed “that feeling” of retirement was yet to cross his mind.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith shapes to pass during this NRL season. (Getty)

“Not really, which is why it makes the decision really hard,” Smith told reporters.

“I’ve spoken to a few of my ex-teammates that have now retired and they told me it was just one day they woke up and, in their mind, they didn’t want to do it anymore.

“That was the reason they knew it was time to finish up. I haven’t had that feeling yet.

“There are lots of things to consider, outside of just how I feel and whether I think I can play on.

“After this game has finished, I’ll do some thinking and make a decision.”

