Steve Bing Asked Friend to Assist Suicide Plan Before Leaping to His Death

The 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley’s son was reportedly thrown into a deep depression after the death of his girlfriend Allexanne Mitchum from fatal overdose.

Steve Bing had contemplated suicide, 10 months before he eventually took his own life by jumping from his apartment. The Hollywood movie mogul reportedly asked a close friend to help kill himself after the death of his girlfriend Allexanne Mitchum.

According to Town & Country magazine, friends of the late film producer reveal he was thrown into a deep depression after his 27-year-old girlfriend Allexanne, the great-granddaughter of movie legend Robert Mitchum, died of fatal overdose after they had a fight in June 2019. Steve was allegedly convinced that her death had not been an accident.

He began calling Allexanne’s aunt Carrie Mitchum in the middle of the night. “He started asking me if I believed in the afterlife,” Carrie says. “Did I have dreams about her? And if so, what did she say to me? I think it really shook him.”

Steve, who was also battling addiction including heavy meth use, called a confidant who managed his finances to meet him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in August of last year. Describing the 55-year-old’s state as “feeling regretful” after several days of drug use, the friend says that Steve asked for help with killing himself.

The friend managed to talk Steve down from his suicide plan and took him out for a steak dinner, which he devoured. “He looks at me and he goes, ‘I guess it’s a good thing I’m alive. Maybe I shouldn’t kill myself,’ ” the friend recalls. Shortly thereafter, Steve agreed to check into rehab.

A month before Steve’s passing, Carrie visited him at his apartment and found his 27th floor palace mostly empty. She recalls him asking her if she believed in GOD. “I felt like he needed answers I didn’t have,” she says. At the time, Steve had been sober for several months and was speaking to a therapist twice a day.

That, however, never really got rid of his inner demon. On June 22, Steve leaped to his own death from his apartment on the 27th floor of a building in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. It was his father Peter Bing who claimed the remains of his son. Per his wishes, Steve was laid to rest in Santa Monica in a green cemetery with a petrified wood headstone.

A judge ruled in September that his daughter Kira Bonder was in charge of administering what remained of his inheritance. While he inherited $600 million from a family business at the age of 18, Steve was only worth $300,000 at the time of death, and that’s before debts are settled, according to the report.

Steve shared his daughter Kira with his ex, former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder. He’s also survived by a son, Damien, from his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.