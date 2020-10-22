Shilpa Shetty binges on fruits during her Navratri fast

Since we cannot celebrate the festival of Navratri as usual, keeping the restrictions of the ‘new normal’ in mind, it still has managed to bring some positivity among the people.

Navratri also means that devotees of Maa Durga take up fasting. Now, fasting can get pretty hard especially if you’re doing it for all 9 days. Thankfully, there are certain exceptions such as fruits which you can consume during this period. Shilpa Shetty, who’s an avid worshiper of Maa Durga, has been pretty active on social media ever since Navratri began. The actress has constantly been sharing videos and pictures from ceremonies at home. Earlier today, she took to social media and shared a video of a fruit plate that she savoured during her fast. In the picture, we see a colorful fruit plate featuring papaya, grapefruit and avocado. She captioned the post as “#FruitFast #colourfult” Take a look at the post below.

That plate looks colourful and delicious.