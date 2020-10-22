Shah Rukh Khan’s Mir Foundation sends 2000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh

Shah Rukh Khan is always known for his golden deeds that he likes to do quietly and keep it discreet. Today we come to know about a golden gesture of King Khan that he has quietly set in place amidst the pandemic.



With the rise of Coronavirus nationwide and our corona warriors not having enough PPE suits and other such basic amenities, SRK has stepped out and decided to provide his help. Shah Rukh Khan has recently given 2,000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh so that the Corona warriors can have it and use it to battle the pandemic. Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh took to Twitter and said, "(The Mir Foundation, an NGO run by renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has provided 2,000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh for fighting COVID 19. I thank the Mir Foundation for this great fight.)"

— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 21, 2020



Now that’s really sweet of the superstar. Even in the start of the pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan contributed to the PM Cares Fund on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders. And from their production house Red Chillies Entertainment they even contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.