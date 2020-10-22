See the First Photo of Adele on Set of Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it’s Adele!

The superstar singer, who is set to host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 24, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from rehearsals. In the picture, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Adele can be seen wearing a mask, following protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “3 days to go,” Adele, who donned a jean ensemble during the SNL read-through, captioned her post.

The SNL Instagram account also shared the same photo, writing, “Adele is here!”

It was just a few days ago that the Grammy winner announced her upcoming appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show, noting she’ll be hosting while H.E.R. takes the stage as the musical guest. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. “My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!”

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” the 32-year-old continued. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”