SEC Teams Ranked in CSCAA Poll

58 minutes ago
SEC Staff
Fifteen SEC schools are ranked in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I poll for the 2020-21 season.
Seven of the men’s program within the conference are ranked in the Top 25, with three more programs receiving votes from the men’s poll committee. On the women’s side, eight SEC programs earned a spot on the Top 25, with one more team receiving votes from the women’s poll committee.
Men’s Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|374
|2
|California
|359
|3
|Florida
|326
|4
|NC State
|325
|5
|Michigan
|313
|6
|Indiana
|297
|7
|Texas A,amp;M
|278
|8
|Georgia
|256
|9
|Louisville
|246
|10
|Ohio State
|235
|11
|Stanford
|202
|12
|Arizona State
|199
|13
|Virginia
|181
|14
|Tennessee
|170
|15
|Alabama
|167
|16
|Arizona
|140
|17
|Missouri
|137
|18
|Florida State
|125
|19
|Virginia Tech
|112
|20
|Wisconsin
|109
|21
|Notre Dame
|68
|22
|Auburn
|52
|23
|Southern California
|51
|24
|North Carolina
|33
|25
|Iowa
|28
Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), LSU (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)
Women’s Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Virginia
|324
|2
|Stanford
|307
|3
|Michigan
|285
|4
|Georgia
|280
|5
|California
|266
|6
|NC State
|257
|7
|Tennessee
|255
|8
|Texas
|232
|9
|Ohio State
|210
|10
|Florida
|205
|11
|Louisville
|198
|12
|Kentucky
|168
|13
|Alabama
|160
|14
|Northwestern
|147
|15
|Southern California
|140
|16
|Indiana
|131
|17
|Texas A,amp;M
|119
|18
|North Carolina
|107
|19
|Auburn
|106
|20
|Missouri
|73
|21
|Duke
|70
|22
|Wisconsin
|40
|23
|Notre Dame
|40
|24
|Virginia Tech
|33
|25
|UCLA
|23
Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)