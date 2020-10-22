SEC Teams Ranked in CSCAA Poll

SEC Staff

Photo: John Kelley | Georgia Athletics

Fifteen SEC schools are ranked in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I poll for the 2020-21 season.

Seven of the men’s program within the conference are ranked in the Top 25, with three more programs receiving votes from the men’s poll committee. On the women’s side, eight SEC programs earned a spot on the Top 25, with one more team receiving votes from the women’s poll committee.

Men’s Poll Rank Team Points 1 Texas 374 2 California 359 3 Florida 326 4 NC State 325 5 Michigan 313 6 Indiana 297 7 Texas A,amp;M 278 8 Georgia 256 9 Louisville 246 10 Ohio State 235 11 Stanford 202 12 Arizona State 199 13 Virginia 181 14 Tennessee 170 15 Alabama 167 16 Arizona 140 17 Missouri 137 18 Florida State 125 19 Virginia Tech 112 20 Wisconsin 109 21 Notre Dame 68 22 Auburn 52 23 Southern California 51 24 North Carolina 33 25 Iowa 28

Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), LSU (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)

Women’s Poll Rank Team Points 1 Virginia 324 2 Stanford 307 3 Michigan 285 4 Georgia 280 5 California 266 6 NC State 257 7 Tennessee 255 8 Texas 232 9 Ohio State 210 10 Florida 205 11 Louisville 198 12 Kentucky 168 13 Alabama 160 14 Northwestern 147 15 Southern California 140 16 Indiana 131 17 Texas A,amp;M 119 18 North Carolina 107 19 Auburn 106 20 Missouri 73 21 Duke 70 22 Wisconsin 40 23 Notre Dame 40 24 Virginia Tech 33 25 UCLA 23

Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)