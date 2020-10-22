SEC Teams Ranked in CSCAA Poll

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

58 minutes ago
SEC Staff

Photo: John Kelley | Georgia Athletics

Fifteen SEC schools are ranked in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I poll for the 2020-21 season.

Seven of the men’s program within the conference are ranked in the Top 25, with three more programs receiving votes from the men’s poll committee. On the women’s side, eight SEC programs earned a spot on the Top 25, with one more team receiving votes from the women’s poll committee.

Men’s Poll

RankTeamPoints
1Texas374
2California359
3Florida326
4NC State325
5Michigan313
6Indiana297
7Texas A,amp;M278
8Georgia256
9Louisville246
10Ohio State235
11Stanford202
12Arizona State199
13Virginia181
14Tennessee170
15Alabama167
16Arizona140
17Missouri137
18Florida State125
19Virginia Tech112
20Wisconsin109
21Notre Dame68
22Auburn52
23Southern California51
24North Carolina33
25Iowa28

Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Kentucky (16), Denver (11), Pittsburgh (10), Minnesota (10), LSU (8), Purdue (7), Penn State (5), Navy (3), South Carolina (2), Utah (1), Georgia Tech (1)

Women’s Poll

RankTeamPoints
1Virginia324
2Stanford307
3Michigan285
4Georgia280
5California266
6NC State257
7Tennessee255
8Texas232
9Ohio State210
10Florida205
11Louisville198
12Kentucky168
13Alabama160
14Northwestern147
15Southern California140
16Indiana131
17Texas A,amp;M119
18North Carolina107
19Auburn106
20Missouri73
21Duke70
22Wisconsin40
23Notre Dame40
24Virginia Tech33
25UCLA23

Also Receiving Votes: Harvard (18), Minnesota (12), Arizona State (7), Florida State (4), Akron (3), Princeton (2), Arkansas (2)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR