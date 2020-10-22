Seahawks ‘intrigued’ by idea of signing WR Antonio Brown?

“The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league,” Schefter explained.

Brown hasn’t played in an official NFL game since his one and only appearance with the New England Patriots in September 2019. New England parted ways with Brown after troubling text messages he allegedly sent to a woman who said he sexually assaulted her went public.

The NFL ultimately suspended Brown for the first eight games of the campaign for various off-the-field incidents deemed violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions (15) his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

Seattle is an ideal landing spot for Brown due to his familiarity with both Wilson and Smith and the fact that the Seahawks are 5-0 and legitimate Super Bowl contenders this fall. Adding Brown to the mix would, theoretically, create easier defensive matchups for current Seattle receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even if Brown’s prime is now a thing of the past.